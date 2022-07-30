Rodriguez (personal) will report to the Tigers' extended spring training facility Saturday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Rodriguez has been away from the Tigers over the last month and a half due to a personal matter, but he recently regained contact with the team and began to ramp back up. The team hopes the left-hander will be ready to appear in games at Single-A Lakeland by the end of the week, and the goal is for Rodriguez to be ready to rejoin the Tigers' rotation around the third week of August.
