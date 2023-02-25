Rodriguez is slated to start Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The start will be Rodriguez's spring debut, and the lefty will be looking to rebound after a tumultuous 2022 debut in Detroit. He made only 17 starts for the Tigers as he missed significant time due to personal reasons. Rodriguez logged a respectable 4.05 ERA in those starts, though he only struck out 72 batters across 91 innings, giving him a 7.1 K/9. He had a 10.6 K/9 a year earlier with Boston, so he'll be looking for an improvement in that area this season as the leader of Detroit's staff.