Rodriguez (2-2) picked up the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

The veteran southpaw fell just short of his fourth straight quality start, getting the hook after 98 pitches (62 strikes) with Detroit up 5-1, but it was still another strong outing for Rodriguez. After a tough 2022 campaign on and off the field, the 30-year-old has roared back with a 2.21 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB through his first 36.2 innings this season. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which could come at home next week against the Mets.