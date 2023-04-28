Rodriguez will start the first game of a doubleheader against the Orioles on Saturday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez was scheduled to start against Baltimore on Friday, but the game was postponed due to rain. It'll be a pair of lefties going for the Tigers on Saturday with Rodriguez getting the ball for game one and Matthew Boyd starting the second game.
