Rodriguez (personal) will make a rehab start with Single-A Lakeland on Saturday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old has recently been ramping up his throwing program and reported to the Tigers' extended spring training facility last weekend, and he's now been cleared for game action in the lower minors. Rodriguez has been away from the team since mid-May and will likely require multiple rehab starts before rejoining Detroit's starting rotation later in August. He's expected to throw about three innings and 50 pitches with Lakeland.
