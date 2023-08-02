Rodriguez is listed as the Tigers' probable starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Pirates at PNC Park.

Rodriguez will be returning to the mound on seven days' rest, after the Tigers elected to push him back in the rotation in anticipation of him being moved ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. According to ESPN.com, general manager Scott Harris said that Rodriguez invoked his no-trade clause to remain in Detroit, after several reports indicated that the Tigers had struck a deal with the Dodgers on Tuesday that would have sent the southpaw to Los Angeles. Rodriguez, who is in the midst of the best season of his career with a 2.95 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 91:21 K:BB across 88.1 innings, has the ability to opt out of his five-year, $77 million contract this offseason. If Rodriguez closes the 2023 campaign on a high note, there's a strong possibility that he elects to become a free agent in search of another big payday this winter.