Rodriguez did not factor into the decision against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out seven and walking two over 6.1 innings.

Rodriguez pitched well enough to win the game Saturday, but did not factor into the decision after the game went into extra innings. The lefty picked up a quality start in the outing, his second this month and his seventh of the season. This has been a rough month for Rodriguez as he has given up 15 earned runs across 22.1 frames for a 6.04 ERA. Perhaps his most recent outing will help get him on the right track. He will take a 4.35 ERA into his next appearance.