Rodriguez allowed one earned run on one hit and three walks while striking out eight across 6.2 innings Saturday against the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.

Rodriguez carried a 5.33 ERA into Saturday's start, but he delivered his best performance as a Tiger. He limited the Astros to only a solo home run while also racking up a season-best eight strikeouts. Rodriguez did continue to struggle with his command, and he has walked multiple batters in four of his six appearances this season. While this outing was a step forward, Rodriguez still owns a 4.50 ERA across 32 frames on the season.