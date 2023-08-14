Rodriguez (8-6) allowed six runs on 10 hits across five innings to take the loss Sunday against the Red Sox. He walked one and struck out eight.

Rodriguez struggled in his matchup with Boston, the team he played for from 2015 through 2021 before joining the Tigers in free agency. The lefty was coming off of two good starts in which he allowed just two runs across 13 innings, and he still owns a strong 3.13 ERA for the season. Consider this a blip on the radar for Rodriguez, who will look to get back on track in his next scheduled start, which is currently penciled in for Saturday against the Guardians.