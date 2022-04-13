Rodriguez (0-1) allowed seven runs (two earned) across 3.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox. He gave up five hits and three walks while striking out five.

The strikeouts were nice but everything else was a struggle for Rodriguez in the matchup against Boston, which was his team for the last six seasons. The lefty hasn't gotten off to a good start with his new squad, as he now has a 5.87 ERA and 1.83 WHIP across his first two starts. He was better in the spring (3.71 Grapefruit League ERA), so maybe he'll be able to get rolling soon. Rodriguez has another tough matchup on tap, though, as he's slated to face the Yankees on Tuesday.