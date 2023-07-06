Rodriguez (4-5) allowed five runs on six hits across four innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Athletics. He had no walks and struck out seven.

Making his first start since May 28 due to a finger injury, Rodriguez was understandably a bit rusty as he turned in his shortest outing of the season. A pair of home runs did the most damage against the lefty, including a two-run shot by Ryan Noda in the first inning. Despite the poor result, it was just good to see Rodriguez out there, and the seven strikeouts are an encouraging sign. He'll carry a strong 2.64 ERA into his next start, which could come July 14 against the Mariners when Detroit returns to action after the All-Star break.