Rodriguez (4-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings against the Pirates. He struck out five.

Rodriguez matched a season high with four runs allowed Wednesday after he'd allowed just two runs over his previous six starts (41.2 innings). The 30-year-old left-hander still sports a sparkling 2.06 ERA with a 0.86 WHIP and 52:12 K:BB through 56.2 innings this season. Rodriguez will look to get back on track in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next week in Kansas City.