Rodriguez (3-4) allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five across four innings to take the loss Thursday against Seattle.

Rodriguez allowed at least one earned run in three of his four innings. He served up back-to-back homers to begin the second frame and then proceeded to allow four hits -- leading to three more runs -- in the fourth inning. Entering Thursday's start, Rodriguez had allowed only one earned run across 11 innings since returning from the injured and restricted list Aug. 21. For the season, he owns a 4.17 ERA with a 46:25 K:BB across 54 innings.