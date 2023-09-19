Rodriguez (11-9) allowed five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out one over three innings to take the loss Monday versus the Dodgers.

Rodriguez endured his shortest start of the season, and this was just the third time he's given up five or more runs. J.D. Martinez did most of the damage with a solo home run in the second inning and a three-run blast one frame later. Rodriguez's ERA jumped to 3.57 with a 1.17 WHIP and 133:43 K:BB through 138.2 innings over 24 starts this year. He's lined up for a more favorable road start in Oakland over the weekend.