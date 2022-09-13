Rodriguez (3-5) allowed five runs on 10 hits across five innings to take the loss Monday against the Astros. He walked one and struck out two.

Houston has a stacked lineup and it made Rodriguez work, as the lefty allowed a season-high 10 hits. Rodriguez was better in his last start, allowing just three runs across seven innings, but this is the second time in his last three outings allowing five or more runs. All told, the 29-year-old now has a 4.50 ERA across 66 innings this season. Rodriguez will look for better results his next time out, which is currently scheduled for Saturday against the White Sox.