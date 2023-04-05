Rodriguez (0-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Astros. He struck out one.

Rodriquez allowed six hits but two of those were homers, including a two-run shot by Chas McCormick in the second inning. Given the opponent, it wasn't a horrible performance from Rodriquez, but he lacked strikeout stuff Wednesday and has received only one run from his offense over his first two starts, making him an unattractive fantasy option to start the campaign. Rodriquez is scheduled to pitch again next Wednesday in Toronto, which is another difficult matchup for the left-hander.