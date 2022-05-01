Rodriguez (0-2) allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits across 5.2 innings to take the loss against the Dodgers on Sunday. He had no walks and struck out five.

Rodriguez allowed three runs on three hits in the second inning, though a Jeimer Candelario throwing error did not help the cause. The lefty settled down after that and kept the Tigers in the game, but Detroit only generated three runs on 10 hits in the 6-3 loss. It's been a sluggish start for the big offseason acquisition, as Rodriquez has a 5.33 ERA through five starts and is still searching for his first win with his new team. It'll be a tough task against a talented Houston squad in his next scheduled outing Saturday.