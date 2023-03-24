Rodriguez will start for the Tigers on Opening Day versus the Rays, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez will be looking to shake off a 2022 campaign which saw him limited to just 17 starts because of injury and personal issues. The left-hander has been excellent this spring, spinning 13 scoreless innings with a 15:2 K:BB.
