Rodriguez underwent tests on his ribs which didn't reveal any stress reaction Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The tests seemingly confirm that Rodriguez's diagnosis will be limited to a sprained left rib cage. He'll avoid throwing this week but is expected to resume next week. Given that he'll still need some time to build back up, it seems unlikely that a minimum-length stay on the injured list is in play, though the Tigers have yet to clarify his timeline.