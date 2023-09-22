Rodriguez (back) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Pressreports.
Rodriguez was forced to exit his last start due to a back spasm, and he'll now test the issue to ensure he can take the mound Sunday against the Athletics. Manager A.J. Hinch suggested Rodriguez has fully recovered by saying that the team isn't "anticipating any problems."
