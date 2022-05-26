Rodriguez (ribs) played catch from 60-to-70 feet Thursday with no issues, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old landed on the injured list over the weekend with a sprain on the left side of his rib cage, and his quick return to throwing is an encouraging sign for his recovery. Rodriguez still needs to ramp up the intensity of his throwing program, but he could be back on the mound in the near future if he avoids any setbacks.
