Rodriguez (ribs) allowed two hits and no walks while striking out nine across four scoreless innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Toldeo on Thursday.

Rodriguez threw 52 pitches and sat between 94 and 95 mph with his fastball, per Jason Beck of MLB.com. If that reading is accurate and Rodriguez can maintain it over the course of an entire start in the majors, it would be his highest velocity since the 2017 season. Given the decent volume of his first rehab outing, Rodriguez should be able to rejoin the rotation within his next turn or two.