Rodriguez (3-2) earned the win Thursday, allowing two hits and one walk over eight scoreless innings against the Mets. He struck out nine.

Rodriguez picked up his third win in his last four starts, fanning nine over eight scoreless innings. The 30-year-old has been off to a blazing start to 2023, holding a 1.81 ERA through six starts after finishing the last two seasons with a 4.05 and 4.74 ERA, respectively. Rodriguez has filled the role of Detroit's top arm thus far and has allowed just two runs over his last five starts (34.2 innings) while striking out 33 batters. The southpaw has also logged quality starts in four of his last five appearances and should remain a strong fantasy option until he shows otherwise.