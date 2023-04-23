Rodriguez did not factor into the decision Sunday, tossing seven scoreless innings in which he allowed one hit and zero walks in a 2-1 loss against the Orioles. He struck out six.

Rodriguez was perfect through 6.2 innings before giving up a single to Ryan Mountcastle. He retired the next batter -- Ramon Urias -- to end the frame, keeping the game scoreless. The left-hander has now allowed just one run over his past three outings (21 innings) after posting seven runs through his first two starts (10 innings). During his stellar three-game stretch, Rodriguez has surrendered 12 hits and one walk while striking out 19. His next start is tentatively scheduled for a rematch against the Orioles.