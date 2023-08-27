Rodriguez (9-7) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings against the Astros. He struck out one.

Rodriguez struggled to get through the Astros order and was unable to retire Alex Bregman specifically. In three at-bats against Rodriguez, Bregman collected a double, a two-run home run and a walk. The free pass was one of four dished out by Rodriguez, who set a season high in the category while tying his season-worst in strikeouts. The southpaw's tentatively scheduled to make his next start during a four-game home stand against the Yankees next week.