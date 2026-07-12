Tigers' Eduardo Valencia: Goes deep against Philadelphia

Valencia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during the Tigers' 4-2 loss to the Phillies on Saturday.

Valencia put the Tigers on the board with a solo homer off All-Star southpaw Cristopher Sanchez in the fifth inning. Valencia has gone deep in two of the first three games of his major-league career, and his power doesn't come as much of a surprise, given that he logged 16 home runs across 3331 plate appearances in Triple-A this season and another 25 deep balls over 433 minor-league plate appearances in 2025. Dillon Dingler was back in the Tigers' lineup after missing time due to a thumb injury, and with Jake Rogers on the 26-man roster, Valencia will likely head back to Triple-A at some point over the coming days.