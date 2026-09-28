Valencia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Pirates.

The 26-year-old backstop along with Kevin McGonigle provided all of Detroit's offense in the regular season finale with a pair of solo home runs, giving Valencia two homers in as many days. The rookie thus wraps up an impressive debut campaign in which he batted .341 with a 1.016 OPS and eight long balls across 42 games. MLB pitchers will certainly make adjustments in how they attack Valencia next year, though he looks like a more-than-capable hitter in the majors who could see his fantasy value climb if his role with the Tigers expands.