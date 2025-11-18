The Tigers selected Valencia's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Valencia spent time with Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo in 2025, posting a .311/.382/.559 slash line with 24 homers, 95 RBI and 64 runs scored between the two affiliates. His addition to the 40-man roster will prevent another team from scooping him up in the Rule 5, and he could compete for a spot on the big-league roster in 2026 if his bat remains hot in spring training.