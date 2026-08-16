Tigers' Eduardo Valencia: Sitting after three straight starts

Valencia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Valencia had started in each of the last three games -- all against left-handed pitchers -- and went a collective 5-for-11 with two home runs, a double and four RBI, but he'll head to the bench against White Sox righty Sean Burke in the series finale. The Tigers haven't yet cleared the way for Valencia to receive a full run of at-bats against right-handed pitching, but with a 1.291 OPS through his first 54 plate appearances in the majors, it wouldn't be a surprise if he soon gets a look in a near-everyday role.