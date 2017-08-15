Tigers' Edward Mujica: Clears waivers, heads to Triple-A
Mujica cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.
Mujica struggled mightily during his brief stint with the big club, allowing seven runs and serving up four homers across 6.1 innings pitched before being ousted from the 40-man roster. He'll report back to Triple-A, where he should continue to serve as an organizational depth piece.
More News
-
Tigers' Edward Mujica: Dropped from roster•
-
Tigers' Edward Mujica: Snags hold in Tigers debut•
-
Tigers' Edward Mujica: Will join big-league club•
-
Tigers' Edward Mujica: Reassigned to minor league camp•
-
Tigers' Edward Mujica: Fighting for roster spot this spring•
-
Tigers' Edward Mujica: Joins Tigers as NRI•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...