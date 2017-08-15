Play

Mujica cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

Mujica struggled mightily during his brief stint with the big club, allowing seven runs and serving up four homers across 6.1 innings pitched before being ousted from the 40-man roster. He'll report back to Triple-A, where he should continue to serve as an organizational depth piece.

