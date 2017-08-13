Mujica was designated for assignment Sunday.

Upon joining the Tigers earlier this month shortly after Justin Wilson was traded to the Cubs, Mujica immediately stepped into a setup role, recording a hold in his first appearance with the Tigers. However, it's all been downhill from there for Mujica, who has surrendered runs in three of his last four appearances and has served up four long balls in just 6.1 innings with the big club. Now that he's been dropped from the Tigers' 40-man roster, Mujica will likely report back to Triple-A Toledo if he clears waivers. The Tigers selected the contract of Jeff Ferrell from Toledo to replace Mujica in the bullpen.