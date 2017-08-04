Mujica recorded a hold in Thursday's win over the Orioles. He pitched two innings, allowing an earned run on two hits while striking out two.

Mujica was called up from Triple-A Toledo before the game, and he promptly found himself pitching both the seventh and eighth innings. The veteran was solid at Triple-A, posting a 2.35 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 46 innings, so he could find himself sticking in a fairly high-leverage role in a thin Detroit bullpen. However, Shane Greene is the choice for saves right now in Detroit, and the club will likely give him a long look in the closer role as the Tigers look toward next season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast