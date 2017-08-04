Mujica recorded a hold in Thursday's win over the Orioles. He pitched two innings, allowing an earned run on two hits while striking out two.

Mujica was called up from Triple-A Toledo before the game, and he promptly found himself pitching both the seventh and eighth innings. The veteran was solid at Triple-A, posting a 2.35 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 46 innings, so he could find himself sticking in a fairly high-leverage role in a thin Detroit bullpen. However, Shane Greene is the choice for saves right now in Detroit, and the club will likely give him a long look in the closer role as the Tigers look toward next season.