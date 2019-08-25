Tigers' Edwin Jackson: Allows six runs in loss
Jackson (3-7) allowed six runs on seven hits over five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Twins. He walked two and struck out five.
Jackson started the game by allowing a leadoff home run to Max Kepler and a walk to Jorge Polanco, but he settled down and was able to work pretty quickly through four innings with just the one run allowed. However, things fell apart in the fifth, as the veteran allowed five hits, including a two-out, three-run home run to Miguel Sano. Jackson's ERA is now sitting at an unsightly 8.70, making him incredibly hard to trust, and it's not a given the Tigers keep him in the rotation moving forward.
