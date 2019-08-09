Jackson will be recalled from Triple-A Toldeo and is a candidate to start Friday's game against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The team has yet to confirm a starting pitcher for the second matchup of the series, though Jackson is certainly in the mix. The right-hander hasn't found success in the majors this season, accruing an 11.12 ERA and 2.19 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 28.1 innings this season.