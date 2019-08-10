Jackson (2-5)picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four over 6.1 innings Friday night against the Royals.

Jackson was called up from Triple-A Toledo prior to Friday's matchup, and he performed well despite an ugly ERA (11.12) entering the contest. His only run allowed came in the first inning on an inside-the-park home run. Jackson now sits with a 9.35 ERA and 1.96 WHIP with a 23:15 K:BB over 34.2 frames in the big leagues this season.