Jackson (3-5) gave up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four through five innings to take the win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

It was a solid outing for Jackson as he continued his long-time streak against the Mariners, having never lost to them in his 17 seasons. The 35-year-old has an 8.62 ERA overall, but he has a 2.43 ERA in two starts for the Tigers. Jackson will make his next start Monday against the Astros at Minute Maid Park.