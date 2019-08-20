Jackson (3-6) took the loss against the Astros on Monday, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits over five innings, striking out six and walking four as the Tigers fell 5-4.

The veteran right-hander had posted solid lines in his first two starts with the Tigers, but he couldn't keep it going in this contest, as he labored for 108 pitches in his five innings before getting chased from the contest. It's been a rough season for Jackson, as this brings his ERA up to 8.46 and his WHIP to 1.88 across 44.2 innings on the season between the Blue Jays and Tigers.