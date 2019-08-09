Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to start Friday's game against the Royals.

Jackson will make his season debut with the Tigers after signing a minor-league deal July 22. The 35-year-old struggled in eight outings with the Blue Jays, posting an 11.12 ERA, 2.19 WHIP and 19:13 K:BB over 28.1 innings. The veteran right-hander reached 78 pitches during his last outing in the minors, so he shouldn't face any significant limitations.

More News
Our Latest Stories