Jackson (3-9) allowed four runs on nine hits across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Royals. He struck out three and walked one.

Jackson pitched better than he did in his last start, when he allowed eight runs (six earned) in 2.1 innings against the Twins, but the veteran was still relatively ineffective. With a 9.16 ERA through 57 innings this year, Jackson is squarely off the fantasy radar heading into his next start against an imposing Yankees lineup on Tuesday.