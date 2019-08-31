Jackson (3-8) took the loss Friday as the Tigers were routed 13-5 by the Twins, surrendering eight runs (six earned) on seven hits and three walks over only 2.1 innings. He struck out one.

Facing Minnesota for the second straight outing, the veteran needed 70 pitches (41 strikes) to record just seven outs, and the only bright spot in this latest disaster for Jackson is that he managed to keep the ball in the yard. He's now saddled with a 9.35 ERA and 39:25 K:BB through 52 innings on the year, and while his next turn in the rotation is set for Wednesday in Kansas City, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him bumped aside for a September callup.