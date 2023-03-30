site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Edwin Uceta: DFA'd by Detroit
RotoWire Staff
Mar 30, 2023
2:14 pm ET
Uceta was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Thursday.
Uceta missed the cut for Detroit's Opening Day roster and has now lost his spot on the 40-man roster. The 25-year-old made 10 appearances for the Diamondbacks last year and had a 5.82 ERA over 17 innings.
