Tigers' Efren Navarro: Reaches base twice Wednesday
Navarro went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.
Miguel Cabrera was the DH in this one, which allowed Navarro to snag a start at first base. The 31-year-old journeyman is simply a depth option at this point, but he could garner a few more starts the rest of the way as the Tigers have nothing to play for.
