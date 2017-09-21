Play

Navarro went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.

Miguel Cabrera was the DH in this one, which allowed Navarro to snag a start at first base. The 31-year-old journeyman is simply a depth option at this point, but he could garner a few more starts the rest of the way as the Tigers have nothing to play for.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast