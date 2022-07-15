Rodriguez (0-3) took the loss Thursday in Cleveland, allowing three runs on seven hits, four walks and a hit batsman while striking out four in 5.2 innings.

In his first appearance in the majors since June 11, Rodriguez pitched around trouble and limited the Guardians to three runs. Eight of the 11 baserunners he allowed reached in the second or third inning but he managed to leave five of them stranded. While it wasn't a stellar outing, it was an improvement over the 11.51 ERA he posted in his first 20.2 innings in the majors. It remains to be seen whether or not he'll return to Triple-A Toledo or continue with Detroit after the All-Star break.