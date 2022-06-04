Rodriguez (0-1) allowed 10 runs on 11 hits and two walks over 4.1 innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Yankees.

Rodriguez turned in a pair of scoreless frames before things began to unravel in the third inning. Two of the four home runs he allowed came during the third, including Aaron Judge's solo shot with two outs. The other two were given up during the fifth and he was bounced from the contest after Matt Carpenter's two-run blast. Rodriguez's season ERA ballooned to 10.13 through 16 innings. He's currently projected for a home matchup with the Blue Jays next week.