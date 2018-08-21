Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: Carted off with foot injury

Rodriguez was carted off the field during Monday's game for Low-A West Michigan after taking a line drive off the top of his left footWhitecaps announcer Dan Hasty reports.

He had thrown five scoreless innings while striking out six prior to exiting. Rodriguez, who was acquired from the Angels in last year's Justin Upton trade, entered play with a 3.66 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 99 strikeouts in 103.1 innings. He has one of the best curveballs in the lower levels of the minors, but is working on refining his command and his third pitch. Given the timing of this injury, Rodriguez's 2018 season is likely over.