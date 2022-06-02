Rodriguez (lower body) is listed as the Tigers' scheduled starting pitcher for Friday's road game against the Yankees, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

After striking out four Guardians through four scoreless frames in his second career MLB start last Sunday, Rodriguez was pulled in the fifth inning after developing lower-body cramping. The right-hander is apparently feeling fine again after some rest and getting rehydrated, so he'll be in the clear to make his third turn through the rotation this weekend. Detroit still has six other starting pitchers currently residing on the injured list, so barring an implosion in New York, Rodriguez should have a good chance at sticking in the rotation beyond this weekend.