Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Rodriguez will be called up from Triple-A Toledo to start Thursday's game against the Guardians in Cleveland, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Rodriguez will be rejoining the big club for the first time since mid-June, when he was optioned to Toledo after turning in an 11.21 WHIP and 1.81 WHIP over a four-game run in the Tigers rotation. The 24-year-old right-hander has found more success in his five outings since returning to Triple-A (3.33 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB in 24.1 innings), but he'll still make for a high-risk streaming option Thursday.