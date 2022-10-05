The Tigers returned Rodriguez to Triple-A Toledo after he served as Detroit's 29th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with Seattle.
Rodriguez dropped to 0-4 after he started in the Tigers' 9-6 loss in Game 2, covering 3.2 innings and striking out five while allowing six earned runs on seven hits and two walks. The 24-year-old right-hander was routinely roughed up while making seven appearances (five starts) for Detroit during his rookie campaign, submitting a 10.62 ERA and 1.92 WHIP in 29.2 innings overall.
