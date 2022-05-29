Rodriguez was removed from Sunday's start against the Guardians with lower-body cramping, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez experienced the cramping while throwing his warmup pitches for the fifth inning, and he was forced to leave the game. The right-hander delivered four scoreless frames prior to his exit, but the injury prevented him from possibly picking up his first major-league win. The cramping is unlikely to affect the 24-year-old's availability going forward, and he seems likely to receive another turn through the rotation, especially since the Tigers have a doubleheader this week.