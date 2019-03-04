Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: No limitations in spring
Rodriguez (foot) is listed among the Tigers' available bullpen arms for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals and could make his first appearance of the spring, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
While pitching for Low-A West Michigan last season, Rodriguez took a line drive off his foot in an Aug. 20 outing. It only proved to be a minor setback, as Rodriguez missed one turn through the rotation before returning for two September starts. Rodriguez reported to spring at full strength, but the Tigers have deliberately limited his innings in Grapefruit League play in what likely amounts an effort to manage his workload carefully rather than as a result of any health concerns. Expect the 20-year-old to open the upcoming campaign in the Florida State League.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...