Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: No limitations in spring

Rodriguez (foot) is listed among the Tigers' available bullpen arms for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals and could make his first appearance of the spring, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

While pitching for Low-A West Michigan last season, Rodriguez took a line drive off his foot in an Aug. 20 outing. It only proved to be a minor setback, as Rodriguez missed one turn through the rotation before returning for two September starts. Rodriguez reported to spring at full strength, but the Tigers have deliberately limited his innings in Grapefruit League play in what likely amounts an effort to manage his workload carefully rather than as a result of any health concerns. Expect the 20-year-old to open the upcoming campaign in the Florida State League.